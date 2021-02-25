.
US still waiting for Iran’s response on nuclear talks, but patience not ‘unlimited’

State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters in Washington, Feb. 24, 2021. (AFP)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The White House and State Department both said Wednesday that the US was waiting for Iran to respond to Europe’s offer for talks on the nuclear file, but “patience is not unlimited.”

“Our patience is not unlimited, but we do believe ... that the most effective way to ensure Iran could never acquire a nuclear weapon was through diplomacy,” State Department Ned Price told reporters during a briefing.

Last week, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Washington’s readiness to sit down with the Iranians to discuss the now-defunct Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed under Barack Obama.

Biden was vice president at the time.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Iran was a “long way” from compliance with the JCPOA.

“The point we are at is the United States has expressed an openness to an invitation to have a diplomatic conversation,” she said in response to a question from Al Arabiya during a briefing at the White House. “As you know, we have not taken any steps to roll back on sanctions or to provide ... sanctions relief as has been requested, and we are in a place where we’re waiting to see if Iran … what their response will be to the Europeans’ invitation.”

