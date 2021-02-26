Iran-backed militia condemns ‘barbaric’ US airstrike inside Syria

Hardline Iraqi faction Kata’ib Hezbollah said a US airstrike in eastern Syria early Friday that left at least one of its fighters dead was “a barbaric aggression.”

The US said it bombed a control point along the Iraqi-Syrian border used by Iran-backed groups in retaliation for rocket attacks targeting its troops in Iraq in recent weeks.

Kata’ib Hezbollah slammed it as “a heinous crime in violation of international law and insulting to the sovereignty of Iraq.”

