.
.
.
.
Language

Somali opposition leaders postpone protest after last week’s clashes lead to deaths

An armored personnel carrier (APC) is seen on a sealed off street during fighting between Somali government forces and opposition troops over delayed elections in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 19, 2021. (Reuters)
An armored personnel carrier (APC) is seen on a sealed off street during fighting between Somali government forces and opposition troops over delayed elections in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Somali opposition leaders postpone protest after last week’s clashes lead to deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Mogadishu

Published: Updated:

Somali opposition leaders have agreed to postpone a protest over election delays originally planned for Friday after last week’s clashes in which troops and opposition supporters exchanged gunfire, killing at least three people.

The government said it supported the right to protest and that it would work with opposition leaders to plan a safe and peaceful demonstration in 10 days’ time.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I ask the public to take the decision of postponement with us since we want a peaceful demonstration,” said one of the opposition leaders, Abdirahman Abdishakur.

“We have not given up on the protest.”

Lawmakers were due to select a new president on February 8, but the process was delayed after the opposition accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is seeking a second term, of packing regional and national electoral boards with supporters.

Troops and opposition supporters -- including some soldiers -- exchanged gunfire in Mogadishu last Friday in clashes that broke out during a protest march. Each side blamed the other for starting the violence.

“The government is sorry about what happened on February 19 and sends condolences to the candidates and citizens who were affected,” said government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu.

“It was agreed upon to assign an independent committee that will investigate how things happened.”

Read more:

Somalia’s president faces challenge in bid to secure new term

Five killed in Somalia’s election-related violence: Medics

Three killed in car bomb in Somalia’s Mogadishu

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications
Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile
Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More