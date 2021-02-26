.
US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria hit several areas on Iraqi border: Report

This picture taken on March 24, 2019 shows smoke rising behind destroyed vehicles and damaged buildings in the village of Baghouz in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province. (AFP)
This picture taken in 2019 shows smoke rising in Syria's Deir Ezzor. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Damascus

Published: Updated:

A US attack at dawn targeted several areas in Eastern Syria on the Syrian-Iraqi border, Syrian state television reported on Friday citing its reporter in Deir al-Zor.

There was no official comment yet from Syria on the air strikes conducted by the US against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed.

-Developing

