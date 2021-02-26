US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria hit several areas on Iraqi border: Report
A US attack at dawn targeted several areas in Eastern Syria on the Syrian-Iraqi border, Syrian state television reported on Friday citing its reporter in Deir al-Zor.
There was no official comment yet from Syria on the air strikes conducted by the US against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed.
-Developing
