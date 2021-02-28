.
Russian helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria: Defense Ministry

A Russian Mi-24 helicopter flies at the Russian military base of Hmeimim, located south-east of the city of Latakia in Hmeimim, Latakia Governorate, Syria. (File photo: AFP)
Syria crisis

Russian helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria: Defense Ministry

Reuters, Amman

A Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing due to technical problems during a flight over Syria’s northern Hasaka province, state agencies quoted Russia’s defense Ministry as saying on Sunday.

“The crew was quickly evacuated to the airfield. There is no threat to lives of the pilots,” the RIA news agency cited a defense Ministry statement as saying.

The helicopter was not fired at, it added.

Syrian state media said earlier there were reports of a Russian helicopter crash in northeast Syria that killed the pilot.

It said the site of the crash was in Hasaka province, near Tal Tamr close to a Russian base.

