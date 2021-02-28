.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey summons Iran envoy to Ankara in ongoing row over involvement in Iraq

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) attend a joint press conference at the Turkish presidential complex in Ankara on December 20, 2018. (Reuters)
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) attend a joint press conference at the Turkish presidential complex in Ankara on December 20, 2018. (Reuters)

Turkey summons Iran envoy to Ankara in ongoing row over involvement in Iraq

Followed Unfollow

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Turkey summoned on Sunday Iran's ambassador to Ankara to demand support in the fight against “terrorism” and protest Tehran’s remarks that Turkey violated Iraq’s sovereignty, state news agency Anadolu reported citing diplomatic sources.

Ankara rejected “the accusations leveled by Iran’s envoy in Baghdad” and stressed that it was fighting the Kurdish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militias in Iraq.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkey has launched multiple air strikes targeting PKK bases in northern Iraq including the areas of Kandil and Sinjar.

The PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

“This was known by all parties, including the Iraqi authorities… Ankara also told [the Iranian envoy] that it expects Iran to support, not oppose, Turkey’s fight against terrorism,” Anadolu reported.

Iran and Turkey are rivals in several parts of the Middle East and Central Asia, but both have carried out operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

Earlier this month, Turkey accused Kurdish militants of killing 12 Turks and an Iraqi who were being held hostage in northern Iraq,

The incident prompted Iranian envoy to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi to warn that Turkish forces should not "pose a threat or violate Iraqi soil".

"We do not accept at all, be it Turkey or any other country, to intervene in Iraq militarily or advance or have a military presence in Iraq," Masjedi was quoted as saying in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

Turkey's Baghdad envoy Fatih Yildiz quickly hit back, writing on Twitter that Iran's ambassador was "the last person to lecture Turkey" about respecting Iraq's borders.

- With AFP

Read more:

Turkey detains 718 over alleged Kurdish militant links: Interior ministry

Clashes in northern Iraq kill three Turkish soldiers

Iranian arrested in Turkey not consulate employee, says Tehran

Turkey arrests Iranian diplomat over killing of dissident in Istanbul: Daily Sabah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson
Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship
Iran ‘Resistance Axis’ likely behind Israeli-owned ship blast: Khamenei-linked daily Iran ‘Resistance Axis’ likely behind Israeli-owned ship blast: Khamenei-linked daily

Before you go

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case

Explore More