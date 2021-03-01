Lebanon banking commission to assess if lenders met targets set last year: Governor

Lebanon’s central bank governor said on Monday the Banking Control Commission would evaluate which banks had managed to raise their capital by 20 percent and boost their liquidity after a deadline for the lenders to meet these targets passed.

Governor Riad Salameh told Reuters Lebanese banks that do not meet the targets he set last year would be deferred to the central bank’s higher banking commission to take “appropriate decisions”. He did not say whether the banks had fulfilled the requirements.

