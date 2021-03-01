Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media

Syrian air defenses intercepted and destroyed "most" of the missiles launched by Israel from the direction of the Golan Heights toward Damascus on Sunday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Explosions were heard in Syria’s capital Damascus, state TV reported earlier.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were the air defenses firing, with bright lights seen shooting across the night sky.

دفاعاتنا الجوية تتصدى لصواريخ معادية في سماء مدينة #دمشق pic.twitter.com/3bMSXrUQdV — الاخبارية السورية (@alikhbariasy) February 28, 2021

Israel's military did not immediately comment on the latest strike.

Israel routinely carries out raids in Syria, mostly against targets affiliated with Iran in what it says is a bid to prevent its archfoe from securing further foothold along its borders.

Last month, Israel said it had hit about 50 targets in the neighboring country in 2020.

- With Agencies

Read more:

Syria intercepts missiles fired by Israel over Damascus: Syrian state media

Israel says it hit 50 targets in Syria in 2020 including govt, Iran, Hezbollah forces

Israeli aggression on areas in Deir Ezzor and Albu Kamal in Syria: State media