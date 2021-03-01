.
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the Syrian capital Damascus. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Syrian air defenses intercepted and destroyed "most" of the missiles launched by Israel from the direction of the Golan Heights toward Damascus on Sunday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Explosions were heard in Syria’s capital Damascus, state TV reported earlier.

Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were the air defenses firing, with bright lights seen shooting across the night sky.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on the latest strike.

Israel routinely carries out raids in Syria, mostly against targets affiliated with Iran in what it says is a bid to prevent its archfoe from securing further foothold along its borders.

Last month, Israel said it had hit about 50 targets in the neighboring country in 2020.

