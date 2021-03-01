.
UN chief urges donors to give generously, prevent famine ‘engulfing’ Yemen

A girl sits as other children play on swings at a camp for internally displaced people in Marib, Yemen February 16, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP, Dubai

UN chief Antonio Guterres Monday urged donors to give generously at a pledging event for Yemen, in the hope of raising $3.85 billion to avert a major famine in the war-torn country.

“I implore all donors to fund our appeal generously to stop famine engulfing the country,” the United Nations Secretary General said at the start of the virtual conference, in which more than 100 governments and donors are taking part.

