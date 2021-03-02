.
.
.
.
Language

Iran warns that UN nuclear watchdog censure will have ‘adverse effects’ on diplomacy

This Jan. 15, 2011 file photo shows the heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (AP)
This January 15, 2011 file photo shows the heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (AP)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran warns that UN nuclear watchdog censure will have ‘adverse effects’ on diplomacy

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tehran

Published: Updated:

Iran warned Tuesday against a potential resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog condemning its suspension of some nuclear inspections, but stressed it remains committed to diplomacy.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain, France and Germany, the three European members of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, will put forward the resolution during this week’s meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors, according to diplomatic sources.

A document circulated by the Iranian mission in Vienna and seen by AFP said such a resolution would effectively end the temporary agreement that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi worked out with Tehran to mitigate what he calls the “huge loss” of some inspections.

“I have to give this warning, that actions against our expectations will have adverse effects on diplomatic processes, and can quickly close the windows of opportunity,” Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters.

Iran expects “all parties to act rationally and prudently, and to know the value of fleeting moments,” he added. “We are still committed to diplomacy.”

Restrictions on inspections went into force on February 23.

It followed a law passed by the Iranian parliament in December, that called for suspending certain commitments if the US does not lift unilateral sanctions or the three European countries do not help Tehran to bypass those sanctions.

Members of the media and officials tour the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. (Reuters)
Members of the media and officials tour the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. (Reuters)

Under the agreement with the IAEA, that runs for up to three months, data from cameras on Iran’s nuclear program will be stored and not handed over to the agency, and if sanctions are not lifted by that time, Tehran will start erasing the recordings.

According to Rabiei, the agreement conveyed Iran’s “goodwill”, and now the Islamic republic expects other parties to the nuclear deal to “prove” theirs.

Diplomatic sources in Vienna say the European resolution is expected to face a vote on Friday, and that it is backed by the US.

The 2015 landmark nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since former US president Donald Trump withdrew Washington from it and reimposed punishing sanctions on Iran in 2018.

Current US President Joe Biden has signaled his readiness to revive the deal, but insists Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments, most of which it suspended in response to the sanctions.

Tehran demands Washington take the first step by scrapping the sanctions.

Iran on Sunday dismissed a European offer for an informal meeting involving the US on the deal, saying the time is not right as Washington has failed to lift sanctions.

Read more:

Iran says time not ‘suitable’ for nuclear deal meeting with EU, US

US remains ready to meet Iran on nuclear deal, not 'dogmatic' about how: State Dept.

US disappointed by Iran's latest move on nuclear deal, remains ready to re-engage: WH

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021
US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More