Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shake hands after a meeting at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2019, in New York. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has told France’s President Emmanuel Macron that Tehran will not renegotiate its nuclear deal with world powers, according to a state news report.

Their conversation Tuesday took place over the phone during which Rouhani said that the only way to preserve and revive the current nuclear agreement is through the lifting of US embargo and sanctions measures.

“Missing the opportunity to preserve the nuclear deal can complicate matters. Tehran and Paris can cooperate positively together to solve regional issues by developing cooperation between them,” Rouhani was quoted as telling Macron by the al-Alam news channel owned by the state-owned media corporation Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Iran warns that UN nuclear watchdog censure will have ‘adverse effects’ on diplomacy Middle East Iran nuclear deal Iran warns that UN nuclear watchdog censure will have ‘adverse effects’ on diplomacy

Rouahni also told Macron that any non-constructive move or position on the IAEA Board of Governors could lead to new challenges and complicate the situation.

For his part, Macron was quoted as telling Rouhani that the European Union is ready to increase its activities in the coming weeks to revive the nuclear deal.

Iran warned on Tuesday against a potential resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog condemning its suspension of some nuclear inspections, but stressed it remains committed to diplomacy.

Britain, France and Germany, the three European members of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, will put forward the resolution during this week’s meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors, according to diplomatic sources.

(With inputs from AFP)

