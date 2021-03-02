.
.
.
.
Language

Baluchi militants in Iran's southeast attack Revolutionary Guards vehicle

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) march during the annual military parade. (File photo: AFP)
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) march during the annual military parade. (File photo: AFP)
Iran protests

Baluchi militants in Iran's southeast attack Revolutionary Guards vehicle

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Ethnic Baluchi militants attacked a vehicle belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday in the southeast of the country, which has been hit by unrest in the past week, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It quoted Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor of the impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan province, as saying the vehicle belonged to a Guards engineering unit. He did not say whether or not there had been any casualties.

Read more:

Iranian MPs visit restive province to investigate protests

Iran executes four ethnic Arabs for alleged armed attacks: Rights group

Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More