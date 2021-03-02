.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low

6677778
Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Beirut, Lebanon. (Supplied)

Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets across Lebanon Tuesday to protest the incompetence of politicians as the country’s economic collapse continued and the local currency hit an all-time low.

Protests and the blocking of roads took place in several cities and towns, including outside the capital of Beirut.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanese protest in Martyrs' Square as currency hits all-time low. (Supplied)
Lebanese protest in Martyrs' Square as currency hits all-time low. (Supplied)

The Lebanese pound, which has been pegged to the US dollar since 1997, was trading at nearly 10,000LL to the dollar on the black-market Tuesday.

The local currency has been plummeting for over a year and politicians have failed to agree on a plan that would allow international aid from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other foreign donors.

Lebanon has been facing political and economic uncertainty since October of 2019 after the resignation Saad Hariri following a series of nationwide anti-government protests.

Activist Widad Taleb told Al Arabiya English that it was time for new political parties and alternative groups to take the lead to correct the mistakes of the current political elite.

“Honestly, there is no alternative to solving the crisis the country is witnessing without bringing down the entire ruling class,” Taleb said.

Ali Noureddine, another activist, believes that change is only possible through the current system in the upcoming election.

“The solution in my opinion is the unification of all new alternative forces, even if the choice of taking down to the streets is hard; I do believe that change is possible. We should organize this unified alternative platform to fight in the next electoral battles, including the municipal and parliamentary elections,” Noureddine added.

Parliamentary elections are slated for next year.

Meanwhile, Lebanon has been witnessing increased power outages as the Central Bank delays payments for government-backed fuel subsidies due to depletion of reserves in foreign currency.

Read more:

Lebanon’s pound hits all time low amid worst economic crisis since 1990

Lebanon's migrants face barriers to accessing vaccinations

China to give Lebanon 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses: Ambassador

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More