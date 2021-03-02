.
.
.
.
Language

Jordan says Israeli-Arab deals no substitute for two-state solution

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a news conference with his Kuwait's counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah in Amman, Jordan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/Pool
A file photo shows Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Jordan says Israeli-Arab deals no substitute for two-state solution

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Jordan warned Israel on Tuesday that recent normalization deals between Tel Aviv and Arab countries could not replace a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.

“Peace accords signed by Israel and Arab countries, including the peace treaty with Jordan, cannot be a substitute for the resolution of the Palestinian question,” said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in a statement.

“There is no alternative to a two-state solution as a route to a just and comprehensive peace.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Safadi made the remarks during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi at the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Under deals brokered last year by the administration of former US president Donald Trump, four Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan – normalized ties with Israel.

Before that, only Egypt, in 1979, and Jordan, in 1994, had done so.

Israeli-Palestinian talks have been stalled since 2014.

Safadi reiterated the long-held international consensus that a “just and comprehensive peace” would require “an independent Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital,” according to the statement from his ministry.

He also emphasized “the need to stop constructing and expanding (Israeli) settlements, demolishing (Palestinian) homes, and other illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution and all chances of reaching just peace – without which the region will not enjoy security and stability.”

The two ministers, who held a rare meeting in the same location in early December, also discussed water, transport, border traffic and trade issues.

Read more:

US’s Blinken says a two-state solution is best for future of Israel

Explainer: US changes course on Palestine, can Biden facilitate two-state solution?

International community reprimands Israel’s annexation plans

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More