.
.
.
.
Language

US envoy to UN demands status of ‘at least 14,000’ Syrian detainees

US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and President of the Security Council speaks during a press conference, in New York March 1, 2021. (AFP)
US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and President of the Security Council speaks during a press conference, in New York March 1, 2021. (AFP)

US envoy to UN demands status of ‘at least 14,000’ Syrian detainees

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The US ambassador to the UN on Tuesday demanded that Syria make the status of detainees public and return any bodies of the dead to their families.

“At least 14,000 Syrians have been reportedly tortured and tens of thousands forcibly disappeared,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN General Assembly debate on human rights.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We demand that the status of all those detained be made public and we demand that the bodies of the deceased be returned to their loved ones with the time, place and cause of death,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

The 193-member body heard testimony from several survivors who demanded that the international community hold Syrian perpetrators of abuse responsible.

Russia, Syria’s main ally, has repeatedly used its veto power to protect Damascus from any such measures, however.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “continues to imprison tens of thousands of innocent Syrians, women, children, the elderly, doctors, aid providers, journalists, human rights defenders,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“These innocent civilians are denied fair trials, are subject to torture, sexual violence and inhuman conditions,” she added.

She also denounced the closure of humanitarian aid entry points along the Syrian border in 2020, which occurred after agreement with Damascus could not be reached.

Only one entry point, along the border with Turkey, remains open but Russia has hinted that it intends to close it in July when its UN authorization expires.

The closures “prevented vital humanitarian aid by the United Nations,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “And it is simply deplorable and it has unnecessarily deepened the suffering of millions of Syrians.”

“It is time for us to reach a real political solution,” she added. “This is the only way to bring sustainable peace, stability and security to the Syrian people.”

Syria’s war has killed more than 387,000 people, ravaged key infrastructure and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the repression on anti-government protests.

Read more:

Victims of Syria chemical attacks file case against officials with French prosecutors

As the Resistance-Axis crumbles is Assad leaving the door open for peace with Israel?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More