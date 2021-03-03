Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
Exclusive video shows three vehicles that were used in the Katyusha rockets attack that hit the Ain Assad military airbase that houses Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in Iraq’s western Anbar province.
Earlier on Wednesday, at least 10 rockets hit the base at 7:20 am, according to US-coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An American civilian contractor with the US-led coalition in Iraq died of a heart attack during the attack, the Pentagon confirmed later in the day.
A missile launcher was found in the al-Baghdadi city in the Anbar province, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent. Al-Baghdadi is the closest village to the United States’ military base.
It was the first attack since the US struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.
Al Arabiya English’s Tamara Abueish and Joseph Haboush contributed to this report.
Read more: