.
.
.
.
Language

Israel finds ship behind oil spill off its coast, ministry says

A surfer cleans his tar covered surfboard from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP/Ariel Schalit)
A surfer cleans his tar covered surfboard from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP)

Israel finds ship behind oil spill off its coast, ministry says

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel has located the ship responsible for an oil spill that blackened its beaches with tar last month, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, without giving details.

The country’s investigation has focused on an unidentified ship that passed about 50 kilometer (30 miles) off the coast on Feb. 11 as the likely source of what environmentalist groups are calling an ecological disaster that could take years to clean up.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel will give more details about the ship later on Wednesday, her ministry said.

Clumps of sticky black tar from the spill have also washed up on the coasts of south Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The ministry, which has been working with European agencies, had conducted a broad search that it said included dozens of vessels.

Read more:

Jordan says Israeli-Arab deals no substitute for two-state solution

Israeli-owned cargo ship back at sea after suffering mysterious explosion

Israel moving to protect hundreds of personnel against ICC probe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Another battle to fight: Lebanon's environmental disaster Another battle to fight: Lebanon's environmental disaster
Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion
Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal
Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More