One US civilian contractor killed in Iraq rocket attack: Pentagon

Blast walls of a sleeping quarters for US soldiers are seen at Al-Asad airbase Iraq January 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

An American civilian contractor died during Wednesday’s rocket attack on Iraq’s Al-Asad airbase, the Pentagon has confirmed.

“There are no current reports of US servicemember injuries and all are accounted for. A US civilian contractor suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering and sadly passed away shortly after,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

According to the Pentagon, around ten rockets were fired at the airbase hosting US and Coalition troops.

The US missile defense system, also known as the C-RAM, was activated as the barrage of rockets struck.

It is the fourth attack in less than a month targeting US forces and personnel in Iraq and comes days before Pope Francis is set to make a historic visit to Iraq.

A member of the Iraqi armed forces guards outside St. Joseph Chaldean Church during preparations for Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Iraq, March 3, 2021. (AP)
A member of the Iraqi armed forces guards outside St. Joseph Chaldean Church during preparations for Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Iraq, March 3, 2021. (AP)

No side has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack and the Pentagon said Iraqi security forces were investigating the incident.

“We cannot attribute responsibility at this time, and we do not have a complete picture of the extent of the damage. We stand by as needed to assist our Iraqi partners as they investigate,” the Pentagon said.

Read more: Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon

