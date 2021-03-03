.
.
.
.
ICC to open formal investigation into war crimes in Palestinian territories 

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces as they prepare to demolish the house of Palestinian Mohammed Cabha in the West Bank village of Tura al-Gharbiya near Jenin, on February 10, 2021. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP)
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces in the West Bank. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Reuters, Amsterdam  

Published: Updated:

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday said her office will open a formal investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian Territories which will examine both sides in the conflict.

The decision comes after the court ruled on Feb. 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, a move which prompted swift rejection from Washington and Jerusalem. The Palestinian Authority welcomed the decision.

“The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years,” outgoing Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

Bensouda said in December 2019 that “war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip”.

She named both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators.

The next step will be to determine whether Israel or Palestinian authorities have investigations themselves and to assess those.

