ICC to open formal investigation into war crimes in Palestinian territories 

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday said her office will open a formal investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian Territories which will examine both sides in the conflict.

The decision comes after the court ruled on Feb. 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, a move which prompted swift rejection from Washington and Jerusalem. The Palestinian Authority welcomed the decision.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years,” outgoing Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

Bensouda said in December 2019 that “war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip”.

She named both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators.

The next step will be to determine whether Israel or Palestinian authorities have investigations themselves and to assess those.

#Israel estimates that hundreds of its citizens might be subject to war crimes probes by the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction it rejects, and is working on how to protect them, says the defense minister.https://t.co/lLbpazadnZ pic.twitter.com/gL8zwuN4TM — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 3, 2021

Read more:

Israel moving to protect hundreds of personnel against ICC war crimes probes

ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian Territories

World court rules it has jurisdiction over war crimes in Palestinian Territories