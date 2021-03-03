Rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq: Reports

Multiple Katyusha rockets hit the Ain Assad military air base that houses Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in Iraq’s western Anbar province, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Wednesday morning.

A missile launcher was found in the al-Baghdadi city in the Anbar province, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent. Al-Baghdadi is the closest village to the United States’ military base.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No reports of casualties or injuries have been made yet.

The Ain Assad base was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the ISIS group in Iraq and Syria.

Read more:

Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources

Attacks targeting US personnel in Iraq increase as Biden, Europe wait for Iran

Iraqi dies of wounds sustained in Erbil rocket attack: Health ministry