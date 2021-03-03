.
.
.
.
Rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq: Reports

Aerial photo shows Ain al-Assad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq. (File photo: AP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Multiple Katyusha rockets hit the Ain Assad military air base that houses Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in Iraq’s western Anbar province, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Wednesday morning.

A missile launcher was found in the al-Baghdadi city in the Anbar province, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent. Al-Baghdadi is the closest village to the United States’ military base.

No reports of casualties or injuries have been made yet.

The Ain Assad base was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the ISIS group in Iraq and Syria.

