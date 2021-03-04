.
.
.
.
Language

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit reappointed for a second term

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit attends a meeting with Algeria's Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum (not pictured) in Algiers, Algeria February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit attends a meeting with Algeria's Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum (not pictured) in Algiers, Algeria February 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit reappointed for a second term

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s Ahmed Aboul Gheit was reappointed for a second term Wednesday as secretary general of the 22-member Arab League, a diplomatic source said.

The 78-year old, who served as Egyptian foreign minister between 2004 and 2011, was first elected to lead the Cairo-based pan-regional body in 2016.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Arab foreign ministers unanimously decided to approve Egypt’s request to reappoint Arab League secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit for a new five-year term,” the source said.

Since its founding in 1945, the Cairo-based league has chosen an Egyptian diplomat as its chief, apart from 1979 to 1990, when a Tunisian was appointed and the headquarters moved to Tunis, after Egypt signed a peace deal with neighboring Israel.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s FM addresses regional developments at Arab League session

The crippled league of Arab states: has the time of disbandment arrived?

Palestine quits chairing Arab League sessions for next 6 months

Libya conflict: Arab League calls for withdrawal of ‘foreign forces’ in the country

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Another battle to fight: Lebanon's environmental disaster Another battle to fight: Lebanon's environmental disaster
Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion
Saudi Arabia’s FM addresses regional developments at Arab League session  Saudi Arabia’s FM addresses regional developments at Arab League session 
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More