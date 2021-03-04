.
Iran needs to address IAEA's concerns on uranium particles: US statement

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters

Iran has been given a chance to address the UN nuclear watchdog’s concerns on uranium particles found at undeclared, old sites and Washington will watch closely, the US told the watchdog’s board on Thursday.

“Iran has now been given another opportunity by the Director General to offer up the necessary cooperation before this Board next meets,” the US statement to the board said, shortly after diplomats said plans for a resolution criticizing Iran had been scrapped.

“The US, like all Board members, will calibrate our views on the Board’s next steps according to whether Iran seizes the opportunity now before it to finally and credibly address the IAEA’s concerns,” it added.

