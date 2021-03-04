Grocery shoppers fight over basic commodities as Lebanon stares into the abyss

Grocery shoppers in Lebanon fought over basic commodities in videos shared Thursday as the economic crisis deepened and the local currency tumbled.

In one video, a mother was seen screaming at employees of a grocery store after trying to purchase a certain amount of what appeared to be powdered milk.

A man accompanying the woman went on to snatch the product from an employee’s hands and a brawl ensued between employees and shoppers.

In a separate video, two men were seen snatching cooking oil and other products out of shopper’s carts, waiting to pay.

Crisis-hit Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since last August. Political leaders continue to bicker over spoils in the next government as Hezbollah and its Christian allies in the Free Patriotic Movement demand representation.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese pound dipped to a record low this week. Pegged to the US dollar at 1,507.5LL since 1997, the pound was trading at 10,000LL to the dollar on the black market.

Demonstrators took to the streets in frustration and have blocked roads in protest since Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has further added to the dire situation in Lebanon. Additionally, the shortage of available US dollars has forced many businesses to shut down or lay off employees.

