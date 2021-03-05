.
Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV

Explosions in Syrian border towns of Ras Al Ain and Tel Abyad are seen from Ceylanpinar, Turkey, October 11, 2019. (Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Explosions were heard in northern Syria near the towns of al-Bab and Jarablus, close to the Turkish border, state-run Ikhbariya TV reported on Friday.

The blasts hit local oil refineries in the area, which is controlled by Turkey and allied rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

There was no official Turkish comment on the incident so far.

Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA reported Turkish forces and allied fighters shelled houses in Aleppo’s northern countryside.

Turkish forces and their Syrian insurgent allies seized territory in the region in an offensive in 2019 against the Kurdish YPG militia which holds swathes of north and east Syria.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group tied to the PKK inside its own borders.

The YPG forms the military backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance which defeated ISIS in northeast Syria with the help of US air power.

- With Reuters

