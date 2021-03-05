Iran’s top diplomat says will soon present ‘concrete plan of action’ on nuclear deal

Iran will soon present a “constructive” plan of action on the nuclear deal, the Foreign Minister said on Friday, after European countries scrapped a plan to submit a resolution criticizing Tehran at a meeting of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency

“As Iran's FM [foreign minister] and chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action—through proper diplomatic channels,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has been unravelling since former US president Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in 2018.

President Joe Biden’s administration has signaled to Iran its willingness to return to talks to revive the nuclear deal. He reversed Trump’s determination that all UN sanctions against Iran had been restored and the State Department eased stringent restrictions on the domestic travel of Iranian diplomats in New York.

Yet, Tehran demanded that all Trump-era sanctions on Iran be lifted before taking any real action to return to the deal.

Iran said earlier this week it did not consider the time to be “suitable” for an informal meeting on reviving the deal. However, diplomatic sources told Reuters on Thursday Tehran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks.

"Things are moving in the right direction and we have had positive signals this week and especially in last few days," the source told reporters. "We are seeing movements we weren't seeing last weekend," he said.

The US maintained its stance as ready to meet with Iran without being “dogmatic” about how.

- With Reuters

Read more:

Iran says time not ‘suitable’ for nuclear deal meeting with EU, US

Iran hails EU countries’ decision to not criticize it at IAEA over nuclear deal

US remains ready to meet Iran on nuclear deal, not 'dogmatic' about how: State Dept.

Rouhani estimates ‘damage’ to Iran by US sanctions since 2018 at $200 billion