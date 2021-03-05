Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’

A Turkish man is on trial for allegedly shooting his daughter to death with 20 bullets in 2019, after she refused to inform him of her mother’s whereabouts, according to a Daily Mail report.

Mustafa Ali Yilmaz, 69, had “crashed into his daughter’s car in Balikesir, Turkey, dragged her out of the vehicle and demanded to know where her mother was,” according to the British daily.



The daughter, 28-year-old Gulnur Yilmaz, reportedly refused to respond which resulted in her shooting death after 11 of the 20 bullets entered her head.



The victim was a general practitioner and was on her way to Antalya for an exam, according to the report.





“The father fled the scene on foot but was soon caught by local police teams with the gun in his possession,” the Daily Mail reported.



Yilmaz now faces life in prison if convicted of the murder, however, during a trial hearing, he reportedly “claimed that he was mentally unstable.”



The trial will continue once the results of a psychological evaluation become available.



The victim’s mother Gulden Yilmaz reportedly divorced her then husband in January 2020.





In February, another Turkish man was arrested for pushing his pregnant wife off a cliff in 2018, then claiming her life insurance following her death, according to local media reports.

