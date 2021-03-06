.
.
.
.
Language

Firefighters battle blaze at Iran-Afghanistan border

People carry debris at the burning site where fuel vehicles exploded in a massive blaze, near Herat, Afghanistan February 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Firefighters battle blaze at Iran-Afghanistan border

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Firefighters from Iran raced to a border crossing with Afghanistan after three fuel storage tanks caught fire on Saturday, officials told Iranian media.

Iran sent 10 fire trucks to fight the blaze in response to a request by the local Afghan provincial governor, Abolhassan Mirjalili, a senior emergency official in Iran’s South Khorasan province, told Iranian state TV.

It was not clear how the tanks had caught fire. “Three 150-ton tanks are on fire,” Ali Akbar Mazidi, head of Iran’s Mahiroud border terminal, told the semi-official news agency ISNA. “The blaze has not reached Iran’s territory and our forecast is that it will be contained in another 30 minutes.”

In mid-February, a fire at another Afghan customs post at the Iranian border injured about 60 people as hundreds of fuel tankers exploded, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage. The cause was unknown.

