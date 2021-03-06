.
.
.
.
Language

Iran's firefighters contain fuel tanks blaze at Afghan border

nnmnmnmnm
Firefighters from Iran contained a blaze at a border crossing with Afghanistan. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Iran's firefighters contain fuel tanks blaze at Afghan border

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Firefighters from Iran contained a blaze at a border crossing with Afghanistan after three fuel storage tanks caught fire on Saturday, officials told Iranian media.

Abolhassan Mirjalili, a senior emergency official in Iran’s South Khorasan province, told the official news agency IRNA that Iran had sent 10 teams of firefighters to fight blaze, which was brought under control in six-and-a-half hours.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No one was hurt and no there was no serious damage to property, he added.

Earlier, Ali Akbar Mazidi, head of Iran’s Mahiroud border terminal, told news agency ISNA that three 150-ton tanks had caught fire.

It was not clear what caused the blaze.

In mid-February, a fire at another Afghan customs post at the Iranian border injured about 60 people as hundreds of fuel tankers exploded, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage. The cause was unknown.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has faced rampant fuel smuggling to neighboring countries.

Read more:

Firefighters battle blaze at Iran-Afghanistan border

India seeks to start full operations at Iran’s Chabahar port by May end

Ireland's foreign minister to meet Iran's Rouhani on nuclear deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19
Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf

Top Content

Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions
Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf
UAE reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, close to 250,000 tests UAE reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, close to 250,000 tests
Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks
Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19
Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More