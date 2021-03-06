.
.
.
.
Language

Pope Francis holds first public mass of Iraq trip in Baghdad's St. Joseph church

2021-03-06T155023Z_1422378327_RC2R5M9VRC2S_RTRMADP_3_POPE-IRAQ-CHALDEAN-CATHEDRAL
Pope Francis holds a Mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of 'Saint Joseph' in Baghdad, Iraq, March 6, 2021 in this screen grab taken from video. (Iraqiya TV/Reuters)

Pope Francis holds first public mass of Iraq trip in Baghdad's St. Joseph church

Followed Unfollow

Wires

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis began delivering Saturday in Baghdad the first public mass of his Iraq trip to a spare gathering of faithful and officials due to coronavirus restrictions, AFP reporters said.

With this papal mass in the church of St. Joseph in central Baghdad, the 84-year-old pontiff is presiding over his first-ever liturgy in the Eastern rite.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hours earlier in Najaf, Francis met Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, a visit that was a powerful signal for coexistence in a country torn by violence.

Sistani is one of the most important figures in Shia Islam, both within Iraq and beyond.

The Catholic leader has visited predominantly Muslim countries including Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian territories, using those trips to call for inter-religious dialog.

Read more:

Iraqi’s gather at a church in Baghdad in anticipation of Pope Francis’ arrival

Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf

Pope Francis visits birthplace of the Prophet Abraham during historic Iraq trip

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19
Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf

Top Content

Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions
Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf
UAE reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, close to 250,000 tests UAE reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, close to 250,000 tests
Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks
Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19
Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More