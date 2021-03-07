.
Iran prepared to revive nuclear deal when US lifts sanctions: President Rouhani

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on February 3, 2021, shows President Hassan Rouhani talking during a cabinet session in the capital Tehran. (AFP)
The Associated Press, Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday his country was prepared to take steps to live up to measures in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as soon as the US lifts economic sanctions on Iran.

In a meeting with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Rouhani said: “Iran is ready to immediately take compensatory measures based on the nuclear deal and fulfill its commitments just after the US illegal sanctions are lifted and it abandons its policy of threats and pressure.”

Rouhani criticized the European signatories of the historic nuclear deal for what he said was their inaction on their commitments to the agreement. He said Iran is the only country that kept its side of the bargain.

Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iranian nuclear accord, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. When the US then reimposed some sanctions and added others, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.

The Republic of Ireland has the role of facilitator in the implementation of the nuclear deal.

Coveney said the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump was a mistake and noted that the new US administration is determined to return to the deal.

In December, Iran’s parliament approved a bill that calls for the suspension of part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions.

