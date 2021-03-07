.
.
.
.
Language

Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images

Syria crisis

Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria sparked a massive blaze across a large area where oil tankers are normally parked, aerial and satellite images show.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey. In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region.

It said more than 180 trucks and tankers were burned in the massive blaze, and at least four people killed and 24 wounded.

Photos and videos from the air taken by the Syrian opposition’s civil defense group known as the White Helmets showed scores of workers struggling to extinguish a massive fire resulting from burning oil tanker trucks in an open field, as black and gray smoke covered the area.

This combination made from two satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. shows the before and after, left, March 3, 2021, right, March 6, 2021 , of the aftermath of a fire following a suspected Russian missile strike early Saturday, March 6, 2021, on an oil-loading facility just northwest of the city of Manbij, Syria. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)
This combination made from two satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. shows the before and after, left, March 3, 2021, right, March 6, 2021 , of the aftermath of a fire following a suspected Russian missile strike early Saturday, March 6, 2021, on an oil-loading facility just northwest of the city of Manbij, Syria. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

Satellite images by Planet Labs Inc. analyzed by The Associated Press on Sunday also showed the aftermath of a large fire that tore through an area near Jarablus between Friday and Saturday morning.

Past satellite photos of the site, some 75 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of the Syrian city of Aleppo, showed hundreds of tanker trucks gathered in the area.

An image from Saturday showed char marks across the entire area where the trucks once were. NASA’s fire satellite monitoring, which watches for flashes associated with blazes or explosions, showed fires at the site in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The reports of missiles fired from a Russian warship — a rare occurrence — could not be independently verified and Russia, which is a main supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country’s 10-year civil war, has not commented on the accusations.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported they were ballistic missiles, but said it was not clear who carried out the attacks.

Turkey and allied Syrian opposition fighters control large parts of northern Syria.

Read more:

Missile strikes on Syria oil refineries kill four, injure 20: Monitor

Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV

Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days
Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy
Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq
Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day
Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe
Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Lawyer Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Lawyer

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More