.
.
.
.
Language

Pope Franics says his next visit will be to ‘suffering’ Lebanon: Report

Pope Francis arrives to pray for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis arrives to pray for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Pope Franics says his next visit will be to ‘suffering’ Lebanon: Report

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis said that his next visit will be to "suffering" Lebanon, Sky News Arabia reported quoting the Pope who made the announcement on board his flight to the Vatican back from Iraq.

"Lebanon’s Patriarch al-Rahi asked me on this trip to stop in Beirut. The matter seemed small to me. This is a crumble in front of what Lebanon is suffering from. I wrote to him a letter and promised to visit Lebanon, Lebanon today is in crisis, and here I do not want to detract from anyone. It is an existential crisis. My next trip will be to Lebanon," Pope Francis added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Pope concluded a historic visit to Iraq, which lasted for four days.

"Lebanon is a message. Lebanon is in pain. Lebanon represents more than just a balance. Lebanon has some weakness resulting from diversity, some of this diversity that has not reconciled, but Lebanon has the strength of a reconciled people, like the power of a Cedar tree,” Pope Francis added.

Read more:

Lebanon’s President Aoun asks security to prevent road blocks

Lebanon political deadlock puts country at risk of Syria-like scenario

Economic crisis, political paralysis frustrations fuel protests in Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images
Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Before you go

First Saudi female drivers race in rally
First Saudi female drivers race in rally

Explore More