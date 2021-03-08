Pope Franics says his next visit will be to ‘suffering’ Lebanon: Report

Pope Francis said that his next visit will be to "suffering" Lebanon, Sky News Arabia reported quoting the Pope who made the announcement on board his flight to the Vatican back from Iraq.

"Lebanon’s Patriarch al-Rahi asked me on this trip to stop in Beirut. The matter seemed small to me. This is a crumble in front of what Lebanon is suffering from. I wrote to him a letter and promised to visit Lebanon, Lebanon today is in crisis, and here I do not want to detract from anyone. It is an existential crisis. My next trip will be to Lebanon," Pope Francis added.

The Pope concluded a historic visit to Iraq, which lasted for four days.

"Lebanon is a message. Lebanon is in pain. Lebanon represents more than just a balance. Lebanon has some weakness resulting from diversity, some of this diversity that has not reconciled, but Lebanon has the strength of a reconciled people, like the power of a Cedar tree,” Pope Francis added.

