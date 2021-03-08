Turkey is seeking to mend ties with Egypt, Gulf countries: Erdogan spokesman

Turkey is sending its strongest signal yet that it’s ready to mend ties with Egypt and other Gulf countries that have been strained by Ankara’s support for extremist-rooted governments.

“A new chapter can be opened, a new page can be turned in our relationship with Egypt as well as other Gulf countries to help regional peace and stability,” Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in an interview in Istanbul on Saturday.

Turkey‘s Defense Minister had said on Saturday that his country shared common values with Egypt which may bring about “different developments” in the coming days.

“We have many historical and cultural values in common with Egypt. When they are put in use, we consider that there may be different developments in the coming days,” state news agency Anadolu cited Hulusi Akar as saying.

Ties between the two countries have been strained since Egypt’s army ousted Erdogan ally Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

Erdogan’s extremist-rooted AK Party supported Morsi’s short-lived Egyptian government. Many Muslim Brotherhood members and their supporters have fled to Turkey since the group’s activities were banned in Egypt.

Turkey and Egyp have also clashed over maritime jurisdiction and offshore resources, as well as differences in Libya, where they backed opposing sides in the civil war.

