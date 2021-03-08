.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey is seeking to mend ties with Egypt, Gulf countries: Erdogan spokesman

Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin (Reuters)
Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkey is seeking to mend ties with Egypt, Gulf countries: Erdogan spokesman

Followed Unfollow

Agencies

Published: Updated:

Turkey is sending its strongest signal yet that it’s ready to mend ties with Egypt and other Gulf countries that have been strained by Ankara’s support for extremist-rooted governments.

“A new chapter can be opened, a new page can be turned in our relationship with Egypt as well as other Gulf countries to help regional peace and stability,” Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in an interview in Istanbul on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkey‘s Defense Minister had said on Saturday that his country shared common values with Egypt which may bring about “different developments” in the coming days.

“We have many historical and cultural values in common with Egypt. When they are put in use, we consider that there may be different developments in the coming days,” state news agency Anadolu cited Hulusi Akar as saying.

Ties between the two countries have been strained since Egypt’s army ousted Erdogan ally Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

Erdogan’s extremist-rooted AK Party supported Morsi’s short-lived Egyptian government. Many Muslim Brotherhood members and their supporters have fled to Turkey since the group’s activities were banned in Egypt.

Turkey and Egyp have also clashed over maritime jurisdiction and offshore resources, as well as differences in Libya, where they backed opposing sides in the civil war.

Read more:

Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister

Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images
Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color

Before you go

Lebanese block roads to protest currency crisis
Lebanese block roads to protest currency crisis

Explore More