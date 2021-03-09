.
.
.
.
Language

Academic imprisoned by Iran speaks about ‘psychological torture’

In this frame grab from Iranian state television video aired Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, is seen in Tehran, Iran. (Iranian State Television via AP)
In this frame grab from Iranian state television video aired Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, is seen in Tehran, Iran. (Iranian State Television via AP)

Academic imprisoned by Iran speaks about ‘psychological torture’

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A British-Australian academic imprisoned by Iran on a spying conviction said in a television interview broadcast Tuesday that she endured “psychological torture” during her more than two years behind bars.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, returned to Australia in November after serving 804 days of a 10-year sentence. She was freed in exchange for the release of three Iranians who were held in Thailand.

“It’s extreme solitary confinement room designed to break you. Its’ psychological torture. You go completely insane. It is so damaging. I would say I felt physical pain from the psychological trauma I had in that room. It’s 2-meter by 2-meter box,” Moore-Gilbert told Sky News.

“There were a few times in that early period that I felt broken. I felt if I had to endure another day of this, you know, if I could I’d just kill myself. But of course, I never tried and I never took that step,” she added.

Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was picked up at the Tehran airport as she tried to leave the country after attending an academic conference in 2018. She was sent to Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, convicted of spying and sentenced to 10 years. She vehemently denied the charges and maintained her innocence.

Read more:

Iran says former UK foreign secretary’s comments prolonged Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest

Iranian court summons Zaghari-Ratcliffe again after being released from house arrest

Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Lawyer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’ US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’
Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19 Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19

Before you go

Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist
Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist

Explore More