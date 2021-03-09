.
.
.
.
Language

Hamas all set to pick new Gaza chief this week, say party sources

Hamas' leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar speaks during a press conference for Quds (Jerusalem) day in Gaza City. (AFP)
Hamas' leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar speaks during a press conference for Quds (Jerusalem) day in Gaza City. (AFP)

Hamas all set to pick new Gaza chief this week, say party sources

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Gaza City, Palestinian Territories

Published: Updated:

Hamas Islamists will this week elect the head of their Gaza political branch -- the group’s de facto leader in the Palestinian enclave, Hamas sources told AFP on Tuesday.

The powerful position is currently held by Yahya Sinwar, a former commander of Hamas’s military branch who served more than two decades in an Israeli prison before being released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange.

Sinwar is one of five candidates contesting the election, along with Nizar Awadallah, the former head of Hamas’s advisory Shura Council.

Hamas sources, who requested anonymity, said the vote would be held “this week” and the result announced “next week.”

Sinwar was elected to the post in 2017.

The poll comes ahead of May 22 Palestinian legislative elections, the first Palestinian vote in 15 years.

Hamas, which has controlled Israeli-blockaded Gaza since 2007, is a key player in that vote, along with the Fatah movement led by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Fatah controls the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hamas’s internal elections are normally shrouded in secrecy but some leaders in the Islamist group have called for greater transparency.

The overall head of Hamas’s political wing, Ismail Haniyeh, is currently based in Qatar.

Elections for that post are also expected soon, with Haniyeh due to run against his deputy Jamal al-Aruri and former Hamas chief Khaled Meshal.

In addition to its political wing, Hamas has an armed branch that counts thousands of fighters in Gaza.

Read more:

Hamas blasts Israel over blocking COVID-19 vaccines to Gaza

Fatah, Hamas agree to respect outcome of forthcoming Palestinian elections

Israel talks tough on Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas: Our response to be extreme in next war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer
China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence
US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’ US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More