IMF says Sudan made tangible progress toward establishing strong reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director approved the first review of Sudan’s Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), which supports the government’s home-grown program of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening social protection, boosting the private sector, and strengthening governance, a statement by the IMF said on Monday.

“The Sudanese authorities have made tangible progress toward establishing a strong track record of policy and reform implementation - a key requirement for eventual debt relief”, the statement added.

