.
.
.
.
Language

IMF says Sudan made tangible progress toward establishing strong reforms

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US. (File photo: Reuters)

IMF says Sudan made tangible progress toward establishing strong reforms

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director approved the first review of Sudan’s Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), which supports the government’s home-grown program of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening social protection, boosting the private sector, and strengthening governance, a statement by the IMF said on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Sudanese authorities have made tangible progress toward establishing a strong track record of policy and reform implementation - a key requirement for eventual debt relief”, the statement added.

Read more:

Egypt’s Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda

Sisi warns Ethiopia against continuing to fill Nile Dam during visit to Sudan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color
Iran supplied weapons used in attack on Aramco’s oil port, facilities: Arab Coalition Iran supplied weapons used in attack on Aramco’s oil port, facilities: Arab Coalition
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer

Before you go

First Saudi female drivers race in rally
First Saudi female drivers race in rally

Explore More