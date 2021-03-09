Qatari delegation in Egypt reviews AlUla Declaration, restore ties in stages

A delegation of officials from Qatar is currently visiting Egypt to review the implementation of new provisions under the AlUla Declaration and will work with Cairo to fully restore diplomatic ties in stages, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The delegation is currently in Egypt where they are expected to meet with their counterparts at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to review and implement the next steps toward restoring diplomatic ties.

The AlUla Declaration signed at the conclusion of the GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia in January marked a definitive end to the Gulf dispute with Qatar and restored full ties with Doha.

Sources confirmed to Al Arabiya that the Qataris will meet with Egyptians to discuss further steps, including an increase of flights between their countries during the coming period.

As part of ongoing negotiations, efforts are being arranged for the Egyptian embassy to fully operate in Qatar without any obstacles, the sources added.

Sources also confirmed that a delegation from Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also coordinate to arrange a visit by Egyptian officials to Doha to confirm the implementation of the terms of the AlUla Declaration.

