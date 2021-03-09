.
.
.
.
Language

Recent depreciation in Turkey’s lira is adding to inflation pressure: Fitch

A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)
A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)

Recent depreciation in Turkey’s lira is adding to inflation pressure: Fitch

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Recent depreciation in the Turkish lira is adding to inflation pressure and likely driving the central bank’s decision over whether to raise interest rates this month or in coming months, a top Fitch Ratings official said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In the near term we are likely to see stubbornly high inflation” due in part to “some near-term currency depreciation which is minimizing the impact of the previous appreciation on inflation,” said Douglas Winslow, director of European sovereign ratings at Fitch.

“The possibility of a near term (rate) hike is driven by some of these near term factors,” he said in an online presentation, adding that disinflationary pressures should emerge as expected later in the year.

Read more:

Lebanon protesters block roads over political inaction, deepening poverty

Discontent brewing in Lebanon's security forces over salary cuts after currency crash

Protests and roadblocks persist in Lebanon despite president's call

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran nuclear probe is endless task for IAEA, Grossi says don’t politicize inspections Iran nuclear probe is endless task for IAEA, Grossi says don’t politicize inspections
China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer
China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence
US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’ US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More