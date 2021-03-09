US military denies reports of attack on Iraq’s Al-Asad airbase

The US military Monday played down reports of an attack on an Iraqi airbase hosting troops.

Reports circulated that the Al-Asad airbase, which has been targeted on multiple occasions by Iran-backed militias, came under attack late Monday.

However, the US Central Command denied these reports. “This is a training event, not indirect fire at Al-Asad Airbase,” a CENTCOM spokesperson told Al Arabiya English.

Just last week, Al-Asad was hit by several Katyusha rockets. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, nor has the US attributed the barrage of missiles to a specific group.

A US civilian contractor died during the attack, the Pentagon confirmed.

After a similar attack hit a separate base housing US troops and personnel last month, President Joe Biden ordered an airstrike against Iran-backed militias on the Syria-Iraq border.

US forces have come under increased attacks from Iranian proxies in the region as Biden seeks to persuade Tehran to re-engage in direct talks over the now-defunct nuclear deal.

Biden has made many foreign policy moves, including releasing billions of dollars in frozen funds and removing Iran-backed militias from the US terror list. Still, Iran continues to refuse to talk to the Biden administration.

Earlier Monday, a White House spokeswoman said there were no updates on talks with Iran. Washington has been waiting on Iran for weeks after sending an invite for direct negotiations hosted by the European Union.

