UAE, Israel discuss establishing quarantine-free travel corridor

The UAE and Israel are discussing establishing a quarantine-free travel corridor, the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

“The travel corridor, which would apply to passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will facilitate travel for commercial, tourism, and official purposes,” the UAE’s statement read.

The two countries aim to finalize and implement the agreement in April 2021.

“As the two countries leading the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, the UAE and Israel expressed their shared commitment to demonstrating that ending the pandemic requires widespread, effective vaccination and coordination between countries,” the statement added.

The UAE signed the US-brokered Abraham Accord, agreeing to normalize relations with Israel last September. In December, the Gulf country activated tourist entry visas through airlines and travel and tourism offices for Israeli passport holders until the ratification of mutual visa waivers.

The Head of Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, Eitan Naeh, said recently Israel was looking into potential road traffic with the UAE to further develop the bilateral trade corridor.

Naeh told UAE’s state news agency WAM in February around 130,000 Israeli tourists visited the UAE since air traffic was launched between the two countries, with air and sea links enabling goods traffic on flights within a few hours and ships within 16 days.

