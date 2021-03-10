.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon army starts clearing roadblocks after eight days of protests

A vehicle blocks a road during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships in Khaldeh, Lebanon March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
A vehicle blocks a road during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships in Khaldeh, Lebanon March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon protests

Lebanon army starts clearing roadblocks after eight days of protests

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

The Lebanese army said on Wednesday it had started clearing roadblocks eight days after protesters burnt tires to block roadways across the country in anger over the country’s economic meltdown and political deadlock.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As a result of the tragic accidents and violations that took place units of the army started this morning opening closed roads,” a statement posted on the official Twitter page of the Lebanese army said.

President Michel Aoun had asked the army and security forces to clear the obstructions on Monday after a meeting with top officials.

Lebanon’s financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, locked people out of their bank deposits and raised the risk of widespread hunger.

Groups of protesters have been burning tires daily to block roads since the Lebanese currency tumbled to a new low last week, deepening popular anger over the country’s financial collapse.

Three people died in car accidents amidst the roadblocks on Monday including two young men who died when they drove into a truck that was parked across a road to block traffic.

The incident prompted Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, the country’s top Christian cleric, to caution against chaotic road blocks.

In a sermon, he assured demonstrators that he stood by them and felt their pain but that people on the road are not the cause of the country’s problems and should not be the ones who are punished.

Demonstrators carry a tire to be set on fire during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, in Zouk, Lebanon March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Demonstrators carry a tire to be set on fire during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, in Zouk, Lebanon March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Read more:

Lebanon’s President Aoun asks security to prevent road blocks

Deteriorating Lebanon concerns US officials after army warns of ‘social explosion’

Grocery shoppers fight over basic commodities as Lebanon stares into the abyss

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

Top Content

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More