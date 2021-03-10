.
.
.
.
Language

US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Damascus, Syria, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Damascus, Syria, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP)
US foreign policy

US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

“To keep the Caesar Act as it is today makes this path very difficult for us as a nation and for the private sector,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States signaled Tuesday that it would not ease up on its stance toward Syria, hours after the top UAE diplomat implicitly criticized US sanctions that aim to cut off funds to the Assad regime.

Under the Trump administration, Washington enacted the Caesar Act in an effort to prevent foreign entities or nations from taking part in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s reconstruction plans.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed made his comments after meeting Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. “To keep the Caesar Act as it is today makes this path very difficult for us as a nation and for the private sector,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

These sanctions aimed to force Assad to comply with UN Security Council resolutions, specifically UNSCR 2254, which calls for a political transition to end the yearslong war.

As a result of the Assad regime’s gross violations and crimes against humanity, including using chemical weapons against civilians, the Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011.

“The bigger challenge facing coordination and working with Syria today is the Caesar Act,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UAE's Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, March 9, 2021. (AP)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UAE's Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, March 9, 2021. (AP)

In 2018, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus. It has been hindered from doing more diplomatically or in terms of reconstruction due to the Caesar Act.

Asked about Sheikh Abdullah’s remarks, a US State Department official told Al Arabiya English that the only way to achieve stability in Syria and the region was through a political process “that represents the will of all Syrians.”

“We are committed to working with allies, partners, and the UN to ensure that a durable political solution remains within reach,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Assad has been accused of blocking humanitarian aid to the Syrian people while using dwindling state funds for personal gains.

“It is imperative for the regime and its supporters to engage seriously in political dialogue and allow humanitarian assistance to reach communities in need in order to achieve a sustainable end to the Syrian people’s suffering,” the State Department official said.

Read more:

New sanctions on Syria: Everything you need to know about the Caesar Act

After US elections, there will be little change in Middle East policy: Experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Iran nuclear probe is endless task for IAEA, Grossi says don’t politicize inspections Iran nuclear probe is endless task for IAEA, Grossi says don’t politicize inspections

Top Content

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six
UAE vaccinates 48 percent of population, plans to open seven field hospitals UAE vaccinates 48 percent of population, plans to open seven field hospitals
Buddha statue destroyed by Taliban makes appearance as 3d projection Buddha statue destroyed by Taliban makes appearance as 3d projection

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More