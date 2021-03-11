.
Israel’s Netanyahu cancels planned UAE visit: Reports

Israeli PM Netanyahu stands inside the courtroom just before the start of a hearing in his corruption trial at Jerusalem’s District Court February 8, 2021. (Reuben Castro/Pool via Reuters)
Israel relations

Reuters, Jerusalem 

A planned visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday was cancelled, Israel’s public radio Kan said, citing a source involved in the planning.

Neither Israel nor the UAE have formally confirmed that such a visit - the first by the prime minister to the Gulf power - was to have taken place, nor that it was being reviewed.

Israeli media reported the planned visit on Wednesday, saying Netanyahu would meet Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Commentators deemed it as a chance for Netanyahu to flourish his diplomatic credentials ahead of Israel’s March 23 election.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli media said the planned visit could be held up or cancelled by questions over an illness suffered by Netanyahu’s wife.

