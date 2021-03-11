US, Israel discuss Iran threats during first strategic group meeting

The US and Israel held their first Strategic Consultative Group meeting Thursday, which involved discussions on threats from Iran, the White House said.

From Washington, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan led the US delegation while his counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, headed Israel’s participation in the virtual meeting.

“During the discussion, the two sides shared perspectives on regional security issues of mutual interest and concern, including Iran, and expressed their common determination to confront the challenges and threats facing the region,” NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said.

Both sides agreed on the importance of the talks and pledged to continue such dialogue.

“This meeting is part of the broader ongoing dialogue between the United States and Israel on the full range of issues of importance to the bilateral relationship,” Horne said.

Israel has been kept at arm’s length by the Biden administration as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is up for re-election later this month.

Biden waited for weeks before he held his first call with the Israeli PM. The White House denied that Biden was “snubbing” the Israeli official.

Israel has also reportedly been skeptical of the Biden administration’s approach to Iran. Biden has made no secret of his hope for Iran to sit down with the US for direct talks on a nuclear deal.

So far, Tehran has not accepted Washington’s invitation - via the European Union - to sit down.

