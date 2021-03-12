Turkey restarts diplomatic contacts With Egypt, says foreign minister

Turkey has restarted diplomatic contacts with Egypt, state-run Anadolu Agency cites Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Friday.

The contacts are at the “intelligence and foreign ministry levels, he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Cavusoglu said neither Egyptians nor Turks have sought pre-conditions for the talks. “But it’s not that easy to move on as if nothing has happened after years of broken ties, he said.

“There is no reason to not fix ties with Saudi Arabia. If they take a positive step, so would we, Cavusoglu said, according to Anadolu. “The same thing applies to the United Arab Emirates as well.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt soured after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi toppled the country’s extremist leader, Mohamed Morsi, in 2013.

Since then Egypt and Turkey have also clashed over issues including maritime claims, Libya and Iraq.

Read more:

Turkey is seeking to mend ties with Egypt, Gulf countries: Erdogan spokesman

Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister