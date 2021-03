Kosovo opens embassy in Jerusalem, weeks after establishing ties with Israel

Kosovo said Sunday it had officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem after becoming the first Muslim-majority territory to recognize the city as Israel’s capital.

The move was in exchange in for Israel recognizing Kosovo, a major victory for Pristina’s efforts to gain full global recognition of the independence it declared in 2008 following a war with Serbia in the 1990s.

The new embassy was opened during a brief ceremony during which Kosovo’s flag was raised in front of the building in Jerusalem, the Kosovo foreign ministry said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Serbia has refused to acknowledge the independence of its former province, so while Kosovo has now been recognized by much of the Western world, its rejection by Belgrade’s key allies Russia and China has locked it out of the United Nations.

Israel had been another key holdout until last month, when it established diplomatic ties with Kosovo.

In exchange Kosovo followed the controversial lead of former US president Donald Trump by recognizing Jerusalem as the Jewish state’s capital.

Trump had discussed the Israel-Kosovo deal in Washington during economic talks with Serbia and Kosovo in September.

Kosovo’s decision sparked criticism not only from Muslim-majority countries such as Turkey, but also from Europe.

The status of Jerusalem remains one of the biggest flashpoints in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.

Read more:

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem diplomatic office

Kosovo, Israel establish diplomatic ties, embassy to be in Jerusalem

Israel freezes program to send COVID-19 vaccines abroad amid scrutiny: Minister

In one of Europe’s most intractable disputes, Serbia has rejected Kosovo’s independence since it broke away in a 1998-99 war that was ended only by a NATO bombing campaign against Serb troops.

Both Kosovo and Serbia face mounting pressure from the West to resolve the impasse, seen as crucial to either side joining the European Union.

More than 13,000 people died in the war, mostly Kosovo Albanians, who form a majority in the former province.