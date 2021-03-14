WFP to procure 200,000 tons of wheat for Sudan in 2021

The World Food Program will procure 200,000 tons of wheat for Sudan in 2021, in the second year of a program that allows the country to help prevent shortages while preserving precious foreign currency reserves, a WFP official told Reuters.

The system agreed with the WFP last year allows Sudan to reimburse the organization for the wheat in local currency, and aims to help reduce the impact of frequent shortages of wheat, which have become common as Sudan suffers a protracted economic crisis.

“We did that last year, just about 200,000 tons, and they’ve asked us to do the same this year, so we’ll do another 200,000 tons,” Marianne Ward, acting country head for Sudan, said in an interview.

“[The wheat program] allows the government to keep their foreign exchange, and we get SDGs (Sudanese pounds) for our programs,” said Ward.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last month, Sudan devalued its currency as part of an IMF-monitored program and is seeking foreign financing to help it build up foreign reserves.

The WFP buys the wheat in a competitive tender on the international market, Ward said, and delivers it to silos in Port Sudan where it is then processed by local millers.

Sudan consumes about 2 million tons of wheat per year, officials say.

Read more:

IMF says Sudan made tangible progress toward establishing strong reforms

Sudan says US has committed to providing wheat and other commodities over four years

After agreeing to normalize ties, Israel to send $5 million of wheat to Sudan