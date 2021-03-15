Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad housing US troops

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, Iraqi security officials said.

The officials said two more rockets fell outside the base at a rural area without causing casualties.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

