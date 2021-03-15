.
.
.
.
Language

Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad housing US troops

Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf, Iraq January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/John Davison
Military vehicles of Iraqi army. (Reuters)

Rockets hit Iraqi military air base north of Baghdad housing US troops

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, Iraqi security officials said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The officials said two more rockets fell outside the base at a rural area without causing casualties.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

Read more:

Iraq Shia pilgrims defy coronavirus protocols as case numbers rise

Iraqis mourn eight villagers from Al-Bou Dor killed by ISIS

Iraq drug trafficker escapes police custody, accomplices pose as soldiers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port
Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient Italian prosecutors seize AstraZeneca vaccine batch after death of shot recipient
Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare

Before you go

Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem
Kosovo embassy to Israel to open in Jerusalem

Explore More