.
.
.
.
Language

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President, including FM Miqdad, close advisers

Syria's president Bashar al-Assad gives a press conference after talks with Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych on December 3, 2010 in Kiev. (AFP)
Syria's president Bashar al-Assad gives a press conference after talks with Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych on December 3, 2010 in Kiev. (AFP)
Syria crisis

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President, including FM Miqdad, close advisers

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain on Monday announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Those sanctioned include Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara’ Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa and Army Major Zaid Salah.

Read more:

US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

Sanctions on Syria: Everything you need to know about the Caesar Act

US Senate resolution calls to hold Assad regime accountable for war crimes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms to ‘kafala’ sponsorship system come into effect
More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port Dubai Customs seizes 3 mln Captagon pills at Jebel Ali Port
Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthi missile attack kills three children in Taiz
Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare Israel unveils ‘Iron Sting’ guided mortar system for future urban warfare

Before you go

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghanistan's Herat province

Explore More