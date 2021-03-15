Turkey tells Israel, Greece, EU to seek permission before working on undersea cable

Turkey has told Israel, Greece and the European Union to seek its permission before assuming work on a proposed undersea power cable in disputed eastern Mediterranean waters, Turkish state media reported Monday.

Cyprus, Israel and Greece last week signed an initial agreement on laying the world’s longest undersea power cable linking their electricity grids.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But the proposed link is set to run through contested waters at the center of last year’s tensions between Turkey and Greece linked to Ankara’s search for natural gas.

In a diplomatic note sent to the two countries’ embassies and the EU delegation, Ankara said the three must seek its permission before conducting any work in Turkey’s continental shelf, state news agency Anadolu reported, quoting unnamed diplomatic sources.

The 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) EuroAsia Interconnector’s projected plans show it passing through Turkey’s continental shelf, the TRT Haber state broadcaster reported.

Any preliminary work or related initial cable-laying activities thus require Turkey’s approval, Ankara said in its note, the channel added.

Turkish officials argue that with its long Mediterranean coastline, Ankara has a greater right to the waters in the region than Greece, whose claims in the area are based on a small island.

Ankara deployed a research vessel backed with navy frigates last year, despite repeated calls to stop from Athens and Brussels. They withdrew them after the EU threatened sanctions.

Hopes were raised of a resolution when Turkey and Greece in January held their first talks on maritime issues since 2016.

Although there was no breakthrough at the Istanbul talks, the NATO allies will again meet in Athens on Tuesday.

Read more:

Erdogan awaits call from Biden amid attempted reset in US-Turkey relations

Turkey must lay ground for normalizing ties with actions: Egyptian FM

Missile, rocket strikes on fuel tankers in north Syria near Turkey border wound two